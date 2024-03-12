Can Matilda Djerf’s Influence Translate to Beauty Sales?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
LVMH-owned Celine announced on Tuesday its foray into cosmetics with its first line of 15 satin-finished lipsticks, debuting January 2025.
Beauty trends are getting more ephemeral, and much, much weirder. But behind these fleeting moments might be more macro movements.
With independent perfume on a hot streak for investments and acquisitions, the fragrance market is only growing larger — and more competitive. Here’s what steps emerging brands need to take as they grow.
The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.