Celine launches beauty line.

Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
The Scandinavian influencer known for setting global hair trends unveils her first beauty venture.
Beauty trends are getting more ephemeral, and much, much weirder. But behind these fleeting moments might be more macro movements.
With independent perfume on a hot streak for investments and acquisitions, the fragrance market is only growing larger — and more competitive. Here’s what steps emerging brands need to take as they grow.
The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.