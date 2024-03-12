Celine launches beauty line.

LVMH-owned Celine announced on Tuesday its foray into cosmetics. Rouge Triomphe will be the first lipstick available in fall 2024, with a full line of 15 satin-finished items, debuting January 2025.

The beauty line is the first extension from designer Hedi Slimane, who created fragrances for the house in 2019. According to the brand, each season Celine will debut new beauty collections including lip balms, mascaras, eye pencils, loose powders and blush.

Celine is the latest beauty brand to try its hand at doing beauty in house, with Kering and Dolce & Gabbana making similar moves in the last year. But Celine will likely have in house expertise at its fingertips with LVMH’s incubation of Dior Beauty, Kendo’s brands including Fenty Beauty and Sephora Collection. LVMH doesn’t break out figures for its brands, but market sources suggest Celine is closing in on €3 billion in annual revenue.