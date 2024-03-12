default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Celine Launches Beauty Line

LVMH-owned Celine announced on Tuesday its foray into cosmetics. Rouge Triomphe will be the first lipstick available in fall 2024, with a full line of 15 satin-finished items, debuting January 2025.
Celine launches beauty line.
Celine launches beauty line. (courtesy)
By

LVMH-owned Celine announced on Tuesday its foray into cosmetics. Rouge Triomphe will be the first lipstick available in fall 2024, with a full line of 15 satin-finished items, debuting January 2025.

The beauty line is the first extension from designer Hedi Slimane, who created fragrances for the house in 2019. According to the brand, each season Celine will debut new beauty collections including lip balms, mascaras, eye pencils, loose powders and blush.

Celine is the latest beauty brand to try its hand at doing beauty in house, with Kering and Dolce & Gabbana making similar moves in the last year. But Celine will likely have in house expertise at its fingertips with LVMH’s incubation of Dior Beauty, Kendo’s brands including Fenty Beauty and Sephora Collection. LVMH doesn’t break out figures for its brands, but market sources suggest Celine is closing in on €3 billion in annual revenue.

About the author
Priya Rao
Priya Rao

Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Hyram Yarbro and The Inkey List Part Ways

The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024