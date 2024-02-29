Estée Lauder Announces Collaboration With Sabyasachi

The Business of Fashion
The designer, whose bridal pieces are worn by India’s billionaire heiresses and Bollywood superstars, has built a luxury brand that’s set to generate $35 million in revenue in 2019. Now, he’s on a quest to tap the lucrative fine jewellery market and take his business global.
The beauty giant announced layoffs and plans to regain profitability, measures to restore faith in investors and customers alike.
A new Re-Nutriv launch from its namesake brand suggests a greater interest in the upper echelons of beauty.
In 2017, the launch of Rihanna’s ground-breaking Fenty Beauty forced the beauty industry into unflattering light. Shade inclusivity was supposed to become table stakes, but in many ways, the industry is backsliding.
The glory days of backstage beauty are long behind us with front row makeup looks and social media “Get Ready With Me” videos taking its place. But true creativity and a-ha moments can still happen on the runway if we foster it.
With a very famous founder and zero public financial data, Florence by Mills is either a stealth winner in Gen Z-personal care — or a placeholder for ventures that haven’t happened yet. Perhaps in the right hands it will be both.