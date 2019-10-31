default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Estée Lauder Cuts Profit Forecast

The beauty company blames a drop in shares on ongoing protests in Hong Kong, Brexit and slowing growth in China.
Estée Lauder storefront | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Estée Lauder Cos Inc cut its forecast for full-year profit on Thursday, citing an array of political and economic risks including ongoing protests in Hong Kong, Brexit and slowing growth in China.

Shares in one of the cosmetics world's biggest names fell 2.5 percent as the company said it expects 2020 adjusted profit between $5.85 and $5.93 per share, down from a prior range of $5.90 to $5.98.

The company beat analysts' expectations for both revenue and adjusted profit in its first quarter ending September 30, but said that it was mindful of, among other risks, moderating growth in China, where it has been expanding by double digits.

Luxury goods companies and retailers have felt the pinch from months of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong that have forced some shops to close temporarily, and kept tourists away from one of the world's most vibrant shopping destinations.

Without giving a figure, the company said net sales from Hong Kong, which makes up just under 4 percent of its global business, had fallen in the first quarter.

Another sore spot for the MAC Cosmetics brand owner was its Americas business, which was pressured by weaker customer traffic at brick-and-mortar stores as customers shift to online shopping and buying at specialty beauty shops. Sales in the market fell 6 percent.

Overall, net sales climbed 11 percent to $3.90 billion. Excluding items, Estée Lauder earned $1.68 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a revenue of $3.85 billion and adjusted profit of $1.60 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

By Praveen Paramasivam; Editors: Shinjini Ganguli and Patrick Graham.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023