Estée Lauder Cuts Profit Forecast

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle label is introducing an accessibly priced beauty line at Target and Amazon.
The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.
While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Chalhoub Group.