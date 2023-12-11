How Google Is Making It Easier to Find Dupes

The Business of Fashion
Copycat products have shaken up the beauty industry as young consumers eat up inexpensive alternatives hawked on TikTok.
A new breed of beauty brands is taking a page from fast fashion, winning business by offering cheap and accessible 'dupes' of it-products.
While the economic woes have certainly weighed on sales, analysts say the main issue facing the multinationals is their slowness to adjust to the shifting priorities of consumers, who have become more discerning about what they buy and are increasingly finding that local brands are more suited to their needs.
Scenting ultra-exclusive events is beauty’s next big branding opportunity.
Multiple social platforms announced their next generation of creators this week, but TikTok creates overnight beauty stars like no other.
With no advertising, PR or e-commerce, the store in London’s Soho is fast-becoming a cult classic. The brand is weighing how to expand without losing its magic.