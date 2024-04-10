The Truth About Hair Relaxers: In the US, Lawsuits Over Cancer. In Africa, Soaring Sales

The Business of Fashion
The centuries-old hairstyle that reached its peak in the 70s is now embraced by a new audience: Gen Z. Thanks to TikTok, K-pop and innovation within the category, the perm is getting a long overdue lift.
Revlon Inc. is grappling with a growing number of allegations that some of its hair products cause cancer as the cosmetics company looks to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Nearly 60 lawsuits claiming hair relaxer products sold by L’Oréal USA Inc and other companies cause cancer and other health problems will be consolidated in Chicago federal court, according to a Monday order from the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.
The technology is making it easier than ever to create fake reviews faster, better and at greater scale, creating more risk of shoppers being taken in by bogus testimonials.
Gen-Z aren’t into all-or-nothing health practices, or the hallmarks of wellness that have become cornerstones. What’s left is something far more subversive.
A cooling in the red-hot beauty market may be the company’s biggest threat to its initial public offering. It must put its best face — or fragrance — forward.
Social media and reality TV shows such as Love Island have promoted an aesthetic that is fuelling medical tourism for hair transplants, Brazilian butt lifts and tummy tucks abroad.