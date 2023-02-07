Nearly 60 Hair Relaxer Lawsuits Against L’Oréal, Others Consolidated in Illinois Federal Court

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
The LVMH-owned beauty retailer asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging its “Clean at Sephora” designation is false advertising.
The publisher will bring its youth-centric POV to the beauty space with a dedicated section, launching Feb. 2.