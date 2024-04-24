The Opportunity in Private Label Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Prestige makeup is fashion’s category expansion du jour. But even the market’s most powerful players could learn a thing or two from its celebrity-backed competition.
Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and more are facing multiple headwinds.
News of a potential exit has the beauty industry in shock and awe of the Selena Gomez-founded label, and wondering what its next move should be.
The San Francisco-based company is hoping to tap growing consumer demand for financing for cosmetic treatments among other services.
Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and more are facing multiple headwinds.
Prestige makeup is fashion’s category expansion du jour. But even the market’s most powerful players could learn a thing or two from its celebrity-backed competition.
Shining light on the $12.3 billion SPF boom.