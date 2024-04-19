Ulta Beauty’s Problems Are Not the Industry’s Problems

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Shining light on the $12.3 billion SPF boom.
L'Oréal reported a 9.4 percent rise in first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis on Thursday, beating expectations and easing concerns about a slowdown in the two biggest beauty markets; the United States and China.
The founder, who was ousted and recently came back to the line as CEO, will regain control of the company.
Puig and its founding family plan to sell Class B shares at €22 to €24.50 each, the Barcelona-based company said Thursday in a filing with the Spanish securities regulator.