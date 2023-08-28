The Luxury Brands Pushing the Upper Limit of What Makeup Can Cost

The Business of Fashion
After years of outsized growth in prestige cosmetics, consumers have pulled back on the typically recession-proof category.
After a series of multi-billion dollar M&A deals, global beauty giants are taking an alternative route: reviving sleeper labels at the top end of the market.
As mass brands adopt labelling and ingredients once reserved for high-end products, some companies are staking out a new “ultra luxury” space, where entry-level creams and serums cost $1,000 or more.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.
Heaven, the designer label’s lower priced diffusion line that leans on grunge, rave and Y2K, has been a hit with younger shoppers. Marc Jacobs Beauty, under Coty, should follow its lead.
Coty is preparing to relaunch the designer’s cosmetics line, which closed abruptly in 2021 to the dismay of its small but devoted fan base.
Private equity shops and venture capitalists are being more discerning with their dollars and yet capital is still critical for emerging brands seeking to stand out in a competitive landscape.