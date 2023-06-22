The Brands Redefining Luxury Beauty, One $200 Lipstick at a Time

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Users on the social media platform couldn’t stop talking about new lip “blur” products from popular beauty brands, DIY foundation and the makeup looks from HBO’s newest show.
For The State of Fashion: Beauty, the skin care label’s founder unpacks how she has found multiple ways to support and build a Gen-Z community, from mental health advocacy to open, dynamic dialogue with Topicals’ fan base.
Crafting a coherent identity across fashion and beauty — which operate on different timelines, often serve different audiences and are managed by different companies — is a difficult task, especially in the wake of a designer transition.
The social media platform’s fascination with Marvel, curly hair routines and Danessa Myrick continues.