How to Launch a Black Beauty Brand

Mielle Organics has been acquired by P&G Beauty for an undisclosed sum. Co-founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez will stay on in their roles of CEO and COO, respectively.
Monique Rodriguez is one of a small number of Black women to secure a seven-figure investment for her business. The next challenge: scale while staying Black-owned.
Despite criticism for the use of potentially harmful chemicals, companies are still selling the products around the world.
The firm has been working on a listing since at least 2022, with previous attempts buffeted by volatile markets.
There’s something both innocent and concerning about 13-year-olds’ obsession with skincare. Kids will always want to find new ways to express themselves, but the beauty industry has a responsibility to protect its youngest customers.
The family-owned Spanish conglomerate has confirmed it will pursue a public offering in the coming months. After a fairly fast transformation, the company now has a bold diversification strategy and a strong mix of brands in place, making it more ready than it has ever been for the European markets.
Does she need her beauty line? No. But you might.