Beyoncé Announces Hair Brand Launch

Months after first teasing plans for a hair care line, Beyoncé has announced her new brand, Cécred, will launch later this month.

In an Instagram Reel posted Tuesday, video footage from a hair salon is interspersed with shots of hair being washed and teased, with a single frame of Beyoncé appearing near the end. The caption reads, “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb. 20.” and directs viewers to Cécred’s website. The website shows a Venn diagram with Cécred appearing where “science” and “ritual” overlap.

Beyoncé first hinted at the release of a hair care line in May 2023, with a series of images posted to Instagram, including a photo of herself with a heat tool in front of a vanity, an image of her getting her hair braided as a child and a handwritten note that recalled her first job sweeping up hair in her mother’s salon, and talking about “carrying on” her mother’s legacy.

Beyoncé has previously been an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and Armani Beauty. She released a perfume sold direct to consumers in November. Coty had previously held the licence to make perfumes in her name.

The launch comes as celebrity-fronted beauty brands are cooling in the public imagination. But brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty have still managed to chime with consumers, leaning on their founder’s personal journeys with beauty, and offering prestige products to underserved markets.

