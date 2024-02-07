Beyoncé Announces Hair Brand Launch

The Business of Fashion
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
E.l.f., Nyx Professional Makeup, Dove and Cerave are among the labels getting into the Big Game this year, testing the waters for advertising’s biggest stage.
Affordable price points, viral products and a digital-focused marketing strategy continue to be drivers for the brand’s growth.
CEO Fabrizio Freda’s turnaround strategy for the company did not quiet suggestions from corners that another leader should execute the recovery plan.
The beauty giant announced layoffs and plans to regain profitability, measures to restore faith in investors and customers alike.