For Celebrity Beauty Brands, a Cloudy Future

The value of the stake hadn’t been determined and talks could fall apart, the report said, adding that Kardashian wanted to buy it back as part of an effort to expand SKKN’s beauty categories.
The beauty mogul’s sister Kim Kardashian is also in talks to buy back the 20 percent stake in her skincare line, SKKN by Kim, that Coty bought for $200 million.
The purchase of the high-growth indie label marks the company’s first M&A deal since 2020.
The luxury group is looking to boost its in-house expertise — a move that could spell trouble for the likes of Coty and Interparfumes, which currently manufactures many of Richemont’s brand fragrances.
The biofuels-turned-beauty company saw consumer brand net sales fall from $175.5 million in 2022 to $59 million as of June 2023.
The London-based retailer known for its mock Tudor facade has big ambitions for the beauty category with its new LBTY label. First up: a line of high-end fragrances inspired by the retailer’s renowned prints.
Calls for more sustainable alternatives have created opportunities for makers, but the capital-intensive, often lengthy process of bringing new materials to market represents a huge challenge — especially when consumer-facing brand ambitions are involved.