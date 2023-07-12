Kim Kardashian in Talks to Buy Back Beauty Firm Stake From Coty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The US-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.
Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.
Wealthy shoppers looking for exclusive beauty products and bespoke experiences have been underserved. But that may change soon, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.
This week, TikTok was virtually invited to Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding, Glossier brought back discontinued shades and a closer look at the lip products Gen-Z loves.