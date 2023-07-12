default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Kim Kardashian in Talks to Buy Back Beauty Firm Stake From Coty

A close up of Kim Kardashian in profile.
Kim Kardashian in talks to buy back beauty firm stake from Coty. (Shutterstock)
By

Kim Kardashian is in talks with Coty to buy back a minority stake in her beauty firm from the fragrance and cosmetics company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The value of the stake hadn’t been determined and talks could fall apart, the report said, adding that Kardashian wanted to buy it back as part of an effort to expand SKKN’s beauty categories.

Coty bought a 20 percent stake in the reality TV star’s makeup brand SKKN BY KIM in June 2020, valuing it at $1 billion.

Shares of the Hugo Boss perfume maker were up 4% in after hours trading.

Coty did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

By Savyata Mishra; Editor: Vinay Dwivedi

Learn more:

How Kim Kardashian Changed Beauty – Again

Kim Kardashian may have launched her beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, with a collection of nine skin care products this year, but her impact on the beauty world came from just about everything else.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Why Coty Sees Its Future in France

The US-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.

How Beauty Barrage’s Specialist Staff Drive In-Store Sales

Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.

Beauty’s $40 Billion Luxury Opportunity

Wealthy shoppers looking for exclusive beauty products and bespoke experiences have been underserved. But that may change soon, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings