Why Lady Gaga Hosted a Party for an Obscure Sunscreen Brand

It’s Imogen Campbell’s first time having tooth gems, although she booked the appointment twice. She got cold feet ahead of the first one, worried what her employers might think. “I was a bit hesitant, because I work in financial services,” says the 25-year-old.
After a lacklustre 2023, recovery may be on the horizon for established and independent lines alike.
The growing popularity of science-backed beauty and wellness offerings has experts calling for regulation to distinguish genuinely innovative products from those selling false claims.
In search of greater ownership – both of image and revenues – more fashion houses are wresting back control of their beauty licences. But running a beauty business can stretch otherwise well-resourced, powerful companies beyond their capabilities.