How Glossier Tried and Failed to Become a Tech Company

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
A cadre of beauty start-ups, including Millie Bobby Brown’s makeup brand Florence by Mills, have mastered the difficult task of turning TikTok users watching clicky content into paying customers.
E.l.f.’s $355 million acquisition of Naturium doesn’t change the fact that most influencer, actor and musician-fronted brands need to radically rethink their approach.
The luxury group is looking to boost its in-house expertise — a move that could spell trouble for the likes of Coty and Interparfumes, which currently manufactures many of Richemont’s brand fragrances.
The London-based retailer known for its mock Tudor facade has big ambitions for the beauty category with its new LBTY label. First up: a line of high-end fragrances inspired by the retailer’s renowned prints.