Lightning in a Bottle: Tapping Into the Niche Fragrance Boom

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.
The French beauty giant’s two latest deals are part of a wider M&A push by global players to capture a larger slice of the China market, targeting buzzy high-end brands that offer products with distinctive Chinese elements.
A new crop of local perfume brands are reclaiming indigenous ingredients and reviving ancient fragrance-making techniques. But will that be enough to entice Indian consumers to swap international luxury perfumes for perfumes made at home?
The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.
As demand for GLP-1 drugs that cause weight loss explodes more people are getting them from sources that offer little or no follow-up care. Influencers have found an audience desperate for information.
Can Zoey Deutch pull off a Mia Farrow?
Last week, millions of little monsters and their allies were made aware of an Australian sun protection pharmaceutical brand called Clinuvel, after Lady Gaga revealed its existence with a house party.