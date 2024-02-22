Inside India’s Niche Fragrance Takeover

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Actors are a particularly effective way of reaching Indian consumers, but fashion brands should consider widening the net to include other famous faces like local musicians, athletes and celebrity influencers, say marketing experts.
At the second annual BEAUTY&YOU India Awards, created by The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures in partnership with Nykaa, nine brands and creatives representing the future of Indian beauty, innovation and creativity were awarded cash grants and mentorship. BoF also hosted a series of panel talks with some of India’s most celebrated creatives and entrepreneurs, including Katrina Kaif, Lakshmi Menon, Bandana Tewari, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Masaba Gupta and Anita Lal.
New Incubation Ventures expands the scope and scale of the second edition of the Beauty & You India awards programme to celebrate the significant contributions of the beauty ecosystem and to continue its mission to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty.
Remedy Place, a luxury social wellness club, has completely rebranded the spa experience with an eye on the male demographic. This year, the company has an ambitious plan to expand starting with its third and largest 7,400-square-foot club in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood this spring and an upcoming product line that brings self-care into the home.
The retailer, which employs more than 2,200 people in the UK, called in administrators last week, less than two months after being taken over by the restructuring specialist Aurelius.
After three years of declining sales, WeightWatchers is struggling to stay relevant and has enlisted the help of social media influencers to push their new weight-loss drugs business.
Prose’s custom hair products have earned it a devoted following and $135 million in annual sales. Now, it’s hoping it can repeat its success with a new personalised skin care offering.