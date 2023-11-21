Can Global Brands See Beyond Bollywood in India?

The Business of Fashion
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Japanese cosmetics group Kosé, Pakistan’s e-commerce market and JD.com’s management shakeup in China.
Global luxury brands are signing celebrity ambassadors from Thailand to tap into rising local demand and leverage the stars’ growing appeal across the wider Asia region.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Russian diamonds, Botswana’s gem trading investment and India’s Diwali fashion ads.
India’s five-day festival of lights doesn’t come close to Black Friday or Singles Day in terms of overall sales, but brands see plenty of room to grow. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.