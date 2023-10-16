How indie beauty brands can still thrive.

The Business of Fashion
Like skin care and cosmetics line before them, upstart perfume brands see a path to take market share from the category’s incumbents.
For ‘The State of Fashion: Beauty’ founder Ben Gorham breaks down Byredo’s journey to its recent acquisition by luxury group Puig and how indie labels can flourish in a crowded market.
As interest in smaller international beauty brands intensifies among Chinese consumers, local investors are getting excited by the category. Here’s how to capitalise on the opportunity.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Chalhoub Group.
Olaplex is replacing its chief executive as the haircare brand confronts a sharp slide in sales.
The executive joins from Savage X Fenty, where she was co-president.
For years, beauty and wellness lines have been awash with socio political messaging. Menstrual care brands like August and The Honey Pot are the latest to take a stand, advocating for period equity with The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.