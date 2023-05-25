Byredo’s Ben Gorham on Propelling a Niche Brand to Global Success

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Once associated with the artificial orange hue of 2000s-era celebrities, brands now pitch tanning lotions and oils as skin care products in an effort to shake the stigma around the category and make tanning more inclusive.
Unilever Prestige’s brand portfolio, including Dermalogica, Ren and Tatcha, generated €1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, with ambitions to grow through acquisitions, innovation and digital commerce. BoF meets CEO Vasiliki Petrou to learn her acquisition criteria and how quick decisions, R&D capabilities, a founder mindset and brand-centric strategy are driving the portfolio’s growth.
The State of Fashion: Beauty explores why the international growth strategies of beauty brands and retailers need a reset to capture opportunities in new markets, like India and Middle East, emerge along with industry juggernauts, the US and China.
From skin care and fragrance to colour cosmetics and hair care, the outlook for the global beauty industry is rosy in the years ahead, even amid hyper-competition, channel mix challenges, and rapid innovation and production cycles. The State of Fashion: Beauty explores what lies ahead.