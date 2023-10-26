How TikTok Brought Back K-Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Amorepacific rode the K-beauty wave to become one of Asia’s most powerful cosmetics empires, surpassing beauty sales of Chanel and LVMH. But as it grapples with a patent battle and a turbulent China market, some wonder whether its heyday might be over.
Their 10-step routines, snail serums and sheet masks took the world by storm 10 years ago. Now, Korean beauty brands are facing a fiercely competitive market and need to think outside the box.
The finalists will be invited to pitch their business plans on November 2 to an esteemed jury including Bollywood actor and beauty entrepreneur Katrina Kaif and fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.
From Glossier-themed Bat Mitzvahs to the return of tramp stamps, the week in beauty news.
As strategics like Unilever and L’Oréal divest from once-core lines, a more selective approach to M&A is underway.
Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.