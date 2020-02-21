default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

L'Oréal's Online Makeup Sales Rose in China in February

The cosmetics company is still bracing for a hit on demand due to the coronavirus health crisis.
L'Oréal Luxe Offices | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — Online sales of L'Oréal makeup and skincare products had picked up in China in February and were even stronger than a year earlier, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday.

China is the Maybelline and Lancôme maker's single-biggest market, and like rivals in the luxury goods industry, L'Oréal is bracing for a hit on demand due to the coronavirus health crisis as shops shut down and Chinese customers face travel bans.

L'Oréal has so far offset some lost business through e-commerce sales, Agon said, adding that platforms like Alibaba and JD.com appeared to be "finding solutions" to counter delivery problems in some parts of China.

"Even in February (online) sales were really good," Agon said at the CAGNY consumer analyst conference in Florida. "Sales of beauty products on e-commerce sites are stronger than last year."

By Sarah White; editor: GV De Clercq.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Why the Business of Beauty Ingredients Is So Hard to Crack

Calls for more sustainable alternatives have created opportunities for makers, but the capital-intensive, often lengthy process of bringing new materials to market represents a huge challenge — especially when consumer-facing brand ambitions are involved.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses