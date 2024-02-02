The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: When TikTok Fails Drive Sales

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
As categories like body care, complexion and sunscreen take off industry wide, it’s unclear if beauty brands or retailers are steering the ship.
As both generations mature, it’s time to start recognising they are more like Millennials and Gen Xers than we initially assumed.
Athletes aren’t solely ballplayers any more – they are runway models, fashion entrepreneurs and, now, beauty trendsetters.
Minimalist and maximalist makeup aesthetics duel it out on TikTok as influencers and brands aim to keep up with the cultural zeitgeist.