The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: Members-Only Beauty Is Happening

Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.
The independent presidential candidate’s conspiracy-minded views around health and medicine have attracted early and enthusiastic support from influencers and brand founders.
BoF condenses key insights and learnings from the world’s largest B2B beauty and cosmetics event, and the trends driving success in the beauty industry today, as shared at Cosmoprof Worldwide 2024, featuring expertise from industry leaders at L’Oréal, Shiseido, Goop, Merck Group, Euromonitor and more.
An increasingly science-conscious beauty consumer is realising what formulators have known for years: that active ingredients lose their potency far quicker than brands would like to admit. But are “use by” dates really the answer?