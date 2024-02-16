The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: Her Hair Is Full of Secrets

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Suddenly, people are talking about backstage beauty again, largely thanks to the ghostly looks McGrath created for John Galliano. Just as surprising: her brand didn’t immediately come out with a new product. Did we just witness an actual, authentic moment of artistic genius at fashion week of all places?
Aurelius, the German restructuring specialist, has broken up two other UK retailers.
Since the brand was founded in 1976, it has served as a gateway to adolescence for generations of young people.
At a Paris event showcasing fragrance innovation, L’Oréal Luxe’s president Cyril Chapuy spoke to BoF about how the group’s licensing strategy helped it surpass rivals to become the world’s number-one luxury beauty group last year.