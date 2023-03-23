Supergoop’s Plans for Global Growth

The Business of Fashion
The deal values Supergoop at about $600 million to $700 million, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.
Not so long ago, sunscreen was mainly a drug store staple marketed only in the summer months. Now, SPF products are a beauty aisle mainstay.
Following a $6 million Series A funding round, the sunscreen brand prepares to move past its club of creative clientele and reach the masses.
Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, who took the helm of the storied department story in September, is looking to find the sweet spot between leveraging new growth prospects and revamping brick-and-mortar.
The oldest members of the youngest generation turn 13 this year. Like Gen-Zers and millennials before them, they’re already being defined by a fresh set of beliefs, aesthetics and attitudes.
The makeup artist-turned-founder wants to fly solo with her second act: clean makeup range, Jones Road. Can she?