The Trends Shaping the Future of the Beauty Industry From Cosmoprof Worldwide 2024

The independent presidential candidate’s conspiracy-minded views around health and medicine have attracted early and enthusiastic support from influencers and brand founders.
An increasingly science-conscious beauty consumer is realising what formulators have known for years: that active ingredients lose their potency far quicker than brands would like to admit. But are “use by” dates really the answer?
Fashion newsletters have won loyal followings, but beauty authors are still finding their footing between commentary and shopping links.
Typebea was created as a joint venture with Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey.