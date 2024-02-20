The Body Shop to Cut 300 Head Office Jobs and Almost Half of UK Stores Could Close

The Business of Fashion
Aurelius, the German restructuring specialist, has broken up two other UK retailers.
Natura &Co said it has signed a binding agreement to sell subsidiary The Body Shop to private investor Aurelius Group in a deal with an enterprise value of £207 million ($254.32 million).
Since the brand was founded in 1976, it has served as a gateway to adolescence for generations of young people.
After three years of declining sales, WeightWatchers is struggling to stay relevant and has enlisted the help of social media influencers to push their new weight-loss drugs business.
Prose’s custom hair products have earned it a devoted following and $135 million in annual sales. Now, it’s hoping it can repeat its success with a new personalised skin care offering.
First with Gwyneth Paltrow and now with TikTok’s Gen-Z beauty queens, Kosas has charted a course to growth through rebranding, new products and customer base expansion.
How women are claiming their space… and their blow dry routines.