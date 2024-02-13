How The Body Shop Influenced Generations

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Body Shop, the skincare and cosmetics retailer founded by the campaigner Anita Roddick in the 1970s, is set to appoint administrators in a move likely to result in lost jobs and shop closures.
Natura &Co said it has signed a binding agreement to sell subsidiary The Body Shop to private investor Aurelius Group in a deal with an enterprise value of £207 million ($254.32 million).
The private equity investor Aurelius Group is in talks to buy the beauty products chain the Body Shop, which has been put up for sale by its Brazilian owner, Natura & Co, a source familiar with the talks has told Reuters.
At a Paris event showcasing fragrance innovation, L’Oréal Luxe’s president Cyril Chapuy spoke to BoF about how the group’s licensing strategy helped it surpass rivals to become the world’s number-one luxury beauty group last year.
Popularised on social media thanks to its signature green eye masks, Dieux makes its move into physical retail.
L'Oréal is preparing to launch the first haute parfumerie range for Roman fashion house Valentino, the beauty conglomerate revealed to press and buyers at an event in Paris Tuesday.
The fashion veteran known for his ornate, glamorous creations is the latest designer to try his hand at makeup. But instead of an equally over-the-top beauty aesthetic, Dundas has leaned into natural, gender-neutral products as he hopes to tempt Gen-Z.