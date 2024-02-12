Job Losses Likely as the Body Shop Lines Up Administrators

The Business of Fashion
Amazon is set to become the biggest beauty retailer in the US, but its complexity and inflexibility is a turn-off for many brands with premium positioning. If they don’t bite the bullet, the losses will add up.
Speed, innovation, hero brands and young shoppers prove to be top levers in this week earnings.
Will you buy my Valentine?
In its full-year results announced Thursday, the French conglomerate reported its third consecutive year of double-digit growth, with sales reaching 41 billion euros ($44 billion).