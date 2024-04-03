The Substack-ification of Beauty

The Business of Fashion
As social media users tune out ads, content creators are putting more of their content behind a paywall. The hope is they can build a deeper connection with their followers – and make more money, too.
Shopping-centric newsletters have won loyal followings, but are now looking to scale while maintaining the intimate feel that drew readers in initially.
Trunk shows, niche newsletters and old fashioned word of mouth are creative ways to reach your target audience without relying on traditional advertising.
Typebea was created as a joint venture with Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey.
Outgoing group CEO André Hoffmann is taking a majority stake in the brand, while Grown Alchemist CEO Anna Teal will have minority ownership.
The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.
Our inaugural programme will honour three entrepreneurs changing the face of our industry.