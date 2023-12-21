The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: The Witch Who Stole Christmas

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The European Commision has put one of the skin care industry’s most popular ingredients under review. If the new law passes, brands will have up to 3 years to reformulate existing products and take a new approach to ever-expanding international portfolios.
A recovery is still out of reach in Asia, but other regions and cruises see a spending surge.
The inclusive label had struggled to capitalise on its early success, and recently faced customer complaints about failing to ship orders. New owner MacArthur Beauty is hiring a new team to run the brand and says “no one will be left high and dry,” but founder Sharon Chuter said she intends to challenge the sale.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How to Launch and Grow a Hero Product”.