Beauty

Unilever Set to Buy French Cosmetic Brand Garancia

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Unilever offices in Rotterdam, Netherlands | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — Consumer goods giant Unilever has made a binding offer to buy French skincare and cosmetics brand Garancia, it said on Wednesday, adding to its portfolio of premium beauty products.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, were not disclosed.

By Martinne Geller; editor: Jan Harvey.

