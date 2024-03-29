Why I’m Excited About The Business of Beauty Global Awards

One of the best things about my job is the opportunity to meet with founders early on and hear firsthand about their creative new ideas, products or brands. I remember meeting Saint Jane’s Casey Georgeson well before the luxury brand hit the market and learning about what a powerful molecule CBD could be for skincare. And I will never forget getting to know Amy Liu from Tower 28, who quickly explained why makeup for sensitive, eczema-riddled skin could be a game changer.

During my time at The Business of Fashion, the chance to meet innovative new founders has only grown, given our global point of view. In my travels to BoF events in London, Mumbai, Napa Valley and beyond, one thing that has struck me is how great entrepreneurship can be and should be found in every corner of the world.

Perhaps more than any other sector, emerging beauty founders are ready to disrupt at a moment’s notice. And we desperately need that kind of innovation, so that our industry continues to be challenged. But sometimes even the best ideas don’t get enough airtime, whether that’s from marketing agencies, investment firms or beauty’s all powerful gatekeepers: retailers.

We believe The Business of Beauty can play a special role in surfacing high-potential entrepreneurs and connecting them with the industry leaders they need to know if they’re serious about taking their businesses to the next level. Last year, at our first-ever The Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa Valley, California, I saw how 140 members of beauty’s old guard and new guard naturally intermingled and reimagined where our industry was going. The early seeds of friendships, partnerships and deals were made.

A shortlist of our Global Awards finalists will be invited to attend this year’s edition of our invitation-only event, where they will have the opportunity to join our programme of talks and intimate gatherings, and pitch their businesses to myself, expert BoF editors and a judging panel of industry leaders.

We are looking for founders and businesses that exude creativity, demonstrate strong business performance with a clear path to profitability and revenue, and are having a meaningful impact on their community and the industry at large. If you believe you fit this criteria, please apply. And if you know a deserving entrepreneur, please forward this application. Because as we all know, so much of getting that lucky first break as a new founder is access.

That’s what we want to provide at The Business of Beauty. I can’t wait to read all of your applications, test your products and hopefully meet you very soon face-to-face.

