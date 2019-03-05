default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Zalando Expands Beauty Range to Five New Markets

Products will be available in Sweden and Denmark immediately and in France, Belgium and Italy over the next two months.
Zalando Estée Lauder beauty products | Source: Zalando
By
  • Reuters

BERLIN, Germany — Zalando will offer beauty products in five new markets and add more brands from Estée Lauder, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer said on Tuesday, as it encourages fashion shoppers to spend a little extra on accessories.

Zalando first started selling women's beauty products a year ago in Germany in a bid to counter a fall in average order size and boost profitability by encouraging customers to add a lipstick when they buy a dress.

Beauty products will be available in Sweden and Denmark immediately and in France, Belgium and Italy over the next two months. Zalando added cosmetic products for men in Germany in October and extended the full offering to Austria and Poland.

Zalando also said it was adding eight prestige brands from Estée Lauder to its German beauty range, with several of them on offer in the new markets.

Zalando's shares soared last week when it reported a strong end to 2018 and set itself a target to triple the value of goods sold on its site in the next five to six years as it seeks to become the go-to app for fashion.

By Emma Thomasson; editor: Kirsten Donovan.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

