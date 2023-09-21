The Investment Giant Behind Some of Fashion’s Biggest Deals

The Business of Fashion
Any fashion company that is contemplating going public needs to have not only the product and brand fundamentals right but also a business strategy that can easily be understood by the markets, writes Imran Amed.
After 18 months of hardly any listings on the equity market, a number of fashion brands are now eyeing public offerings in the coming months. A full recovery, however, is yet to be in sight.
Cautious investors are finding safer bets in tech-focused platforms that create products for digitally-native brands over traditional DTC start-ups.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
A blockbuster public listing should clear the way for other brands to try their luck. That, plus LVMH results and what else to watch for in the coming week.
Consumer spending increased just 0.8 percent last month as the labour market cools.
The US economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses liquidated inventory, but momentum appears to have picked up early this quarter as a tight labour market underpins consumer spending.