default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Alibaba to Invest $320 Million in Thailand, as Rivals Boost Presence

Alibaba-backed Lazada is already one of the most popular e-commerce businesses in Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BANGKOK, Thailand — Alibaba is investing $320 million in Thailand as the e-commerce giant aims to tap Chinese consumers' appetite for the Southeast nation's agricultural goods and for its tourism market amid growing competition from rivals.

China's biggest e-commerce company is investing more than 10 billion baht ($320.20 million) in a "digital hub" in the Thai military government's much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), government officials said.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters on Thursday that Alibaba's digital hub will be a platform that connects Thai agricultural products to the Chinese and global markets.

Alibaba-backed Lazada is already present in Thailand and is one of the most popular e-commerce businesses in the nation of 69 million.

Chinese rivals of Alibaba are also beefing up their presence in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

In September, China's second-biggest e-commerce firm JD.com Inc said it will form a $500 million joint venture in e-commerce and financial technology with top Thai retailer Central Group.

And Kasikornbank Pcl said in 2016 it has formed an alliance with Tencent Holdings' popular mobile messaging app WeChat to provide electronic payment services to Chinese visitors in Thailand.

"Given Thailand's unique strengths in people and culture, we are confident of its future," Alibaba founder Jack Ma told reporters in Bangkok.

Ma, who met with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, signed four memorandums of understanding with the Thai government on Thursday, covering trade, investment, support for e-commerce and tourism.

Chinese tourists make up the biggest number of visitors to Thailand. Chinese accounted for nearly one-third of last year's record 35 million arrivals which is expected to rise this year to around 10 million from 9.8 million.

The $45 billion EEC project, situated near the Gulf of Thailand, is aimed at attracting high-tech investment and is a centerpiece of the Thai junta's policy to boost growth.

But it has struggled to attract foreign investment.

Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC committee, said that Thailand hopes Alibaba's investment in the project will result in other investments by its subsidiaries, business affiliates, and other Chinese investors.

"It builds confidence, especially among Chinese investors," Kanit told reporters.

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat; editors: Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Muralikumar Anantharaman.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023