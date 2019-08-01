default-output-block.skip-main
Global Markets

Amazon in Talks to Buy Stake in India's Reliance Retail

The e-commerce giant is in exploratory talks with India's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer to buy an up to 26 percent stake in India's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer.
Illustration by Jan-Nico Meyer for BoF
By
  • Reuters

BENGALURU, India — Amazon.com Inc is in exploratory talks with Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Reliance Retail for buying up to 26 percent stake in India's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, the Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday.

Talks began after Reliance's negotiations with China's Alibaba Group to sell a stake in the retail entity fell through due to differences over valuation, the financial daily reported citing two senior industry executives.

However, there is no certainty the initial discussions will lead to a deal, according to the report.

Amazon has been engaged in a pitched battle for Indian market share against Walmart Inc's Flipkart, with both companies announcing various plans to attract more customers in what is viewed as one of their most important growth markets.

Reuters reported on Monday that the Seattle-based e-commerce giant was planning a foray into the burgeoning online food delivery business in India this year.

Both Amazon and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

By Derek Francis; Editor: Rashmi Aich.

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

