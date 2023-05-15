Australia’s ‘Quiet Giants’ Go Global

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At a time when government funding is scarce elsewhere, Australia is injecting more than $380 million into its fashion and design industries. Is the money being well spent?
Amidst a challenged and changing Australian fashion landscape, the search for unique designer talent returned some promising positive results, says BoF columnist Susanna Lau.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
The Ugandan-born model how he is finding purpose in pursuing an unconventional career to support his family and the community he comes from.
Marketplace giants like Rakuten and Zozo, local department stores and foreign e-tailers are battling for supremacy in Japan’s lagging but lucrative online fashion market.
Big hitters and scrappy start-ups in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa are vying for a share of the $152 billion global sneaker market.
Brands like Dior, Fendi and Valentino have responded to shifting travel patterns as some Middle Eastern customers return to familiar hubs in Europe but others choose to shop closer to home or explore new destinations during the Muslim holy month.