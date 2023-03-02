default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

BoF Insights | How Middle East Consumers Shop Fashion, Explained

An analysis of consumers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia by BoF Insights reveals what’s at stake for both local and global brands in a market in the midst of vast change.
Models wear Adidas football shirts.
Consumers across the region are redefining Middle East style as they seek out a mix of local and international brands, traditional and contemporary garments in ways never seen before. (Cheb Moha)
By

For access to all of the data and insights to inform your business strategy for the Middle East, purchase the full report.

Change is in the air for Middle East fashion. Consumers across the region are redefining Middle East style as they seek out a mix of local and international brands, traditional and contemporary garments in ways never seen before. For international brands, this requires an entirely new way of engaging customers with a careful and often nuanced localisation strategy, according to research in the latest report from BoF Insights, Fashion in the Middle East: Optimism and Transformation.

As the Ramadan season and traditions begin later this month, the consumer shift will likely be evident. In previous times, it was sufficient for international brands to simply default to designing capsule collections and marketing campaigns that were awash in emerald green – a colour typically associated with Islamic traditions — and desert motifs. But it wasn’t long before consumers grew tired of those default products as one brand followed another.

Consumers are now raising the bar in terms of what brands need to do to resonate with them in a fashion industry poised for growth. BoF Insights reveals following extensive research in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia — two key fashion markets in the region — the categories and brands that are best placed to capture these opportunities.

While bags and accessories were once mainstay fashion purchases, male and female consumers in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia now are leaning into a range of products — notably shoes – as well as beauty for women in both countries.

Interest in everyday and traditional apparel may also continue benefiting popular international brands in sportswear (Nike and Adidas) and fast fashion (Zara and H&M) even as luxury labels such as Gucci remain favourites. And competition from local players will likely heat up, particularly as consumers yearn for products that speak to a growing national pride.

Fashion in the Middle East: Optimism and Transformation banner

Further Reading
In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

The Gatekeepers to Nigeria’s Fashion Market

Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.

Fashion in the Middle East: Optimism and Transformation

The region’s $89 billion fashion industry is set for unprecedented change in the upcoming years thanks to a mix of factors, from shifting consumer behaviours to new government investment policies, according to BoF Insights’ new report.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech