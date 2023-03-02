BoF Insights | How Middle East Consumers Shop Fashion, Explained

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
People of Indian and Pakistani heritage are critical to the UAE’s fashion sector, leading billion-dollar retail empires, trading textiles and jewellery and stitching garments for Middle Eastern brands.
Brands will need to sharpen personalisation to remain attractive to the Middle East’s “increasingly assertive” shoppers, says the Dubai-based luxury group’s president in this State of Fashion 2023 interview.
Having a clear perspective on where to invest globally will be more challenging than ever in 2023 as brands weigh up geopolitical and reputational risks alongside the economic potential of the regions in which they operate.
Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.
The region’s $89 billion fashion industry is set for unprecedented change in the upcoming years thanks to a mix of factors, from shifting consumer behaviours to new government investment policies, according to BoF Insights’ new report.
Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, the CEO of Mercy Corps, shares insights on growing global food insecurity and deepening inequality.
Christine Edman, executive officer of Japanese e-commerce site Zozo, talks about what makes the country’s consumers tick, and how the fashion landscape is set to shift in the years ahead.