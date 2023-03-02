BoF Insights | How Middle East Consumers Shop Fashion, Explained

For access to all of the data and insights to inform your business strategy for the Middle East, purchase the full report.

Change is in the air for Middle East fashion. Consumers across the region are redefining Middle East style as they seek out a mix of local and international brands, traditional and contemporary garments in ways never seen before. For international brands, this requires an entirely new way of engaging customers with a careful and often nuanced localisation strategy, according to research in the latest report from BoF Insights, Fashion in the Middle East: Optimism and Transformation.

As the Ramadan season and traditions begin later this month, the consumer shift will likely be evident. In previous times, it was sufficient for international brands to simply default to designing capsule collections and marketing campaigns that were awash in emerald green – a colour typically associated with Islamic traditions — and desert motifs. But it wasn’t long before consumers grew tired of those default products as one brand followed another.

Consumers are now raising the bar in terms of what brands need to do to resonate with them in a fashion industry poised for growth. BoF Insights reveals following extensive research in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia — two key fashion markets in the region — the categories and brands that are best placed to capture these opportunities.

While bags and accessories were once mainstay fashion purchases, male and female consumers in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia now are leaning into a range of products — notably shoes – as well as beauty for women in both countries.

Interest in everyday and traditional apparel may also continue benefiting popular international brands in sportswear (Nike and Adidas) and fast fashion (Zara and H&M) even as luxury labels such as Gucci remain favourites. And competition from local players will likely heat up, particularly as consumers yearn for products that speak to a growing national pride.