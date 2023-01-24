How South Asians Help Run Dubai’s Fashion Industry

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Chanel, Cartier and Armani are focused on Dubai as the world expo gets underway but more comprehensive localisation strategies are needed across the Gulf for brands to fully benefit from the post-pandemic repatriation of luxury spend.
Dubai is launching a drive to become one of the Arab world's top centres for art, design, film and fashion - areas that have traditionally been dominated by old Arab cities outside the Gulf.
With a top-performing fashion retail sector, a dynamic mix of global cultures and government support, Dubai is attempting to assert itself as a genuine fashion capital.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Influencer Irene Kim and V&A curator Rosalie Kim join Chanel executive Yana Peel to chart South Korea’s rise to global creative juggernaut.
BoF sits down with Zainab Abdulrazzaq, founder of 3oud.com and organiser of the Oud Fashion Talks, to discover the next steps for the event, designed to cement Kuwait’s place on the international fashion map.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin on the role and responsibility of the media amid misinformation and disinformation.