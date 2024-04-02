Luxury’s New Ramadan Playbook for the Middle East

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim, a Polish fashion giant‘s Russia controversy and the bombing of a Malaysian retailer over blasphemous socks.
Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co are among the brands expanding in Perth, Australia in a bid to tap its mining, oil and gas wealth and newfound status as a travel hub.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Haiti’s sourcing crisis, Brazilian jewellery giant Vivara and Dubai’s Ramadan shopping season.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Supreme’s long-awaited Shanghai flagship opening, India imposes MIP on undervalued imports of synthetic knitted fabric and striking Sri Lankan workers continue to protest.