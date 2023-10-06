NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The Business of Fashion
Tiffany Ap is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers marketing and the critical China market.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Pacific India’s growing mall network, Dubai Fashion Week and Alibaba’s denial of espionage allegations.
Companies like LVMH, Hermès and Gucci are strengthening ties with Japan’s artisanal producers to tap exclusive materials and ancient techniques.
Reliance plans to open top-end luxury mall in Mumbai with LVMH and Kering brands set to open stores, marking retail expansion for brands in India.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features South African clothing retailer Woolworths, Bahraini asset manager Investcorp and Indonesia’s threats to curb TikTok Shop.