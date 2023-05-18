At Oud Fashion Talks, Demystifying the Rapidly Transforming GCC Fashion Industry

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Accessible luxury and advanced contemporary brands in the US and Europe can expect greater competition from Australian labels expanding overseas like Camilla, Aje and Rebecca Vallance.
The Ugandan-born model how he is finding purpose in pursuing an unconventional career to support his family and the community he comes from.
Marketplace giants like Rakuten and Zozo, local department stores and foreign e-tailers are battling for supremacy in Japan’s lagging but lucrative online fashion market.
Big hitters and scrappy start-ups in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa are vying for a share of the $152 billion global sneaker market.