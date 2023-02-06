The Battle for India’s $16 Billion Beauty Market Intensifies

The Business of Fashion
The Indian beauty unicorn is preparing for an IPO that could see it reach a valuation of $3 billion thanks to persuasive digital marketing and a hyper-local merchandise mix.
Estée Lauder and Puig are investing in Indian ayurvedic beauty brands, but can they overcome the many challenges associated with incorporating ancient practices into a modern, global business?
Fashion players are increasing their investment in merchandise and campaigns pegged to India’s biggest holiday after two years of muted celebrations.
Christine Edman, executive officer of Japanese e-commerce site Zozo, talks about what makes the country’s consumers tick, and how the fashion landscape is set to shift in the years ahead.
People of Indian and Pakistani heritage are critical to the UAE’s fashion sector, leading billion-dollar retail empires, trading textiles and jewellery and stitching garments for Middle Eastern brands.
Influencer Irene Kim and V&A curator Rosalie Kim join Chanel executive Yana Peel to chart South Korea’s rise to global creative juggernaut.
BoF sits down with Zainab Abdulrazzaq, founder of 3oud.com and organiser of the Oud Fashion Talks, to discover the next steps for the event, designed to cement Kuwait’s place on the international fashion map.