A New Tech Tool for the War on Fake Goods

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
EU regulators are expected to give the go-ahead for Richemont to spin-off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with rival Farfetch. But in the 14 months since the deal was announced, Farfetch has lost 90 percent of its market value with significant implications for the transaction and the wider fashion ecosystem.
Christian Louboutin chats with Rozan Ahmed about identity, passion and building a brand worth $2.7 billion from the ground up.
In the last three years, heritage porcelain brand Ginori 1735 has rebranded, introduced a furniture collection and expanded into lifestyle. Now, BoF sits down with CEO Alain Prost to learn about its next steps, including an update to its Oriente Italiano collection.
It’s time for executives to rethink the lines outside luxury stores, writes Imran Amed.