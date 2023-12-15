Exclusive: Audemars Piguet’s Maverick CEO Gets the Last Word

The Business of Fashion
In partnership with Scott, Audemars Piguet is set to release a limited-edition version of its Royal Oak watch and a capsule collection of co-branded merchandise from the watchmaking house and Cactus Jack Records.
Strong demand for the Swiss luxury watch brand’s pricey timepieces has put sales on track to hit fresh highs.
The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.
The Russian designer has teamed up with rapper Kanye West to design menswear for Yeezy and inked a deal with a new financial backer to relaunch his Gosha Rubchinskiy label.
Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, who is set to exit Chloé at the end of the year.
With travel expected to soon surpass pre-pandemic levels, The State of Fashion 2024 unpacks how brands and retailers are adapting to strategies to connect with vacation-focused consumers.
Balenciaga’s collaboration with Erewhon is the most high-profile example of the unlikely movement for carrier bags that is sweeping high-fashion, as well as the secondhand market.