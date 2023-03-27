How Audemars Piguet Became Swiss Watchmaking’s Hottest Brand

The Business of Fashion
Pricey watches like Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet are flying off the shelves while customers leave their cheaper counterparts behind.
$2.4 billion in annual revenues are set to shift from retailers to brands by 2025 as consumers demand better online shopping experiences and brands aim for higher margins.
The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company are pleased to present our State of Fashion Watches and Jewellery Report. Download the full report here.
The final season of HBO’s drama isn’t the only reason the discreet style of the ultra rich is a topic of conversation again. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The recent banking drama, starting with Silicon Valley Bank earlier in the month and spreading to Credit Suisse Group AG last week, has roiled markets, sparking fears of further contagion.
His redefinition of contemporary portraiture is just one facet of the young photographer’s stunning body of work, writes Tim Blanks.
Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.